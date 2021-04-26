Lennox International Boosts FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, Lennox International Inc. (LII) raised its earnings and revenue growth outlook for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, Lennox now projects earnings from continuing operations in a range of $11.33 to $11.93 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $11.40 to $12.00 per share on revenue growth of 7 to 11 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in the range of $10.55 to $11.15 per share on revenue growth of 4 to 8 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.23 per share on a revenue growth of 6.5 percent to $3.87 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.