Lennox International Boosts FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its virtual investment community meeting later on Wednesday, Lennox International Inc. (LII) raised its earnings and revenue growth outlook for the full-year 2020 and initiated guidance for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2020, Lennox now projects earnings from continuing operations in a range of $8.85 to $9.05 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $9.55 to $9.75 per share, on a revenue decline of 4 to 6 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings from continuing operations in the range of $8.35 to $8.95 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in the range of $9.05 to $9.65 per share, on a revenue decline of 5 to 9 percent.

On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.53 per share on a revenue decline of 5.8 percent to $3.59 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, the company now expects earnings and adjusted from continuing operations in a range of $10.55 to $11.15 per share on revenue growth of 4 to 8 percent.

The Street is currently looking for earnings of $10.77 per share on a revenue growth of 5.7 percent to $3.79 billion for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.