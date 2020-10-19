Lennox International Boosts FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, Lennox International Inc. (LII) raised its earnings and revenue growth outlook for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, Lennox now projects earnings from continuing operations in a range of $8.35 to $8.95 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $9.05 to $9.65 per share, on adjusted revenue decline of 5 to 9 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings from continuing operations in a range of $7.31 to $8.11 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $7.90 to $8.70 per share, on adjusted revenue decline of 10 to 15 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.83 per share on a revenue decline of 8.3 percent to $3.49 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

