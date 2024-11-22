Lennox initiated with a Sell at Northcoast

Northcoast initiated coverage of Lennox (LII) with a Sell rating and $475 price target
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LII:
- Lennox enters partnership with Contractor Commerce
- Lennox price target raised to $668 from $647 at Goldman Sachs
- Lennox price target raised to $675 from $650 at Mizuho
- Lennox price target raised to $656 from $648 at Baird
- Lennox price target raised to $624 from $575 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.