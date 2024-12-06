Lennox Capital Acquires Substantial Stake in Monash IVF

Monash IVF Group Ltd (AU:MVF) has released an update.
Lennox Capital Partners Pty Ltd has become an initial substantial holder in Monash IVF Group Limited, acquiring a significant 5.05% voting power through the purchase of over 19 million shares. This strategic investment highlights Lennox Capital’s confidence in Monash IVF, which could influence market perceptions and investor interest in the company.
