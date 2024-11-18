Lennar's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lennar.

Looking at options history for Lennar (NYSE:LEN) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 73% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $297,727 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $236,951.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $185.0 for Lennar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lennar's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lennar's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $110.0 to $185.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lennar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $59.6 $58.4 $59.5 $110.00 $65.4K 429 11 LEN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.6 $2.3 $2.3 $125.00 $49.2K 6 1.3K LEN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $14.5 $14.1 $14.3 $165.00 $42.9K 570 31 LEN PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.5 $2.35 $2.4 $125.00 $42.7K 6 178 LEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.4 $15.2 $15.2 $160.00 $41.0K 1.6K 0

About Lennar

Lennar is one of the largest public homebuilders in the United States. The company's homebuilding operations target first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers mainly under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's financial-services segment provides mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers. Miami-based Lennar is also involved in multifamily and single-family for rent construction and has invested in numerous housing-related technology startups.

Lennar's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 779,395, the price of LEN is down by -0.31%, reaching $168.32. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 24 days from now. Expert Opinions on Lennar

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $180.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

