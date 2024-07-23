Lennar's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lennar.

Looking at options history for Lennar (NYSE:LEN) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $188,013 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $475,520.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $185.0 for Lennar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Lennar's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Lennar's significant trades, within a strike price range of $95.0 to $185.0, over the past month.

Lennar Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.8 $6.7 $6.8 $180.00 $120.3K 112 223 LEN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $81.0 $77.8 $79.93 $95.00 $79.9K 45 10 LEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $1.55 $1.5 $1.55 $172.50 $73.9K 966 478 LEN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $8.5 $8.4 $8.5 $175.00 $65.4K 40 79 LEN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $81.1 $78.9 $80.35 $95.00 $64.2K 45 18

About Lennar

Lennar is one of the largest public homebuilders in the United States. The company's homebuilding operations target first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers mainly under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's financial-services segment provides mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers. Miami-based Lennar is also involved in multifamily and single-family for rent construction and has invested in numerous housing-related technology startups.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lennar, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Lennar With a trading volume of 1,783,805, the price of LEN is up by 0.09%, reaching $172.65. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 51 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

