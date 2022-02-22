Lennar's LMC, CPP Investments Form $979 Mln Joint Venture

(RTTNews) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and LMC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (LEN, LEN.B) said that they have formed a new joint venture to develop Class-A multifamily residential communities across high-growth metropolitan areas in the U.S.

CPP Investments and LMC have allocated US$979 million in equity to the joint venture. CPP Investments will own a 96% stake and LMC will own the remaining 4%.

The venture will launch with five seed assets: One in Boston, one in Miami and three in Denver, together totaling 1,371 apartment homes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.