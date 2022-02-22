Markets
Lennar's LMC, CPP Investments Form $979 Mln Joint Venture

(RTTNews) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and LMC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (LEN, LEN.B) said that they have formed a new joint venture to develop Class-A multifamily residential communities across high-growth metropolitan areas in the U.S.

CPP Investments and LMC have allocated US$979 million in equity to the joint venture. CPP Investments will own a 96% stake and LMC will own the remaining 4%.

The venture will launch with five seed assets: One in Boston, one in Miami and three in Denver, together totaling 1,371 apartment homes.

