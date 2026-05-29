Lennar vs. D.R. Horton: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Lennar utilizes a land-light strategy and maintains a massive presence across 26 states to drive consistent home deliveries.

D.R. Horton leverages its position as the largest U.S. homebuilder to offer affordable housing options across 36 states.

Which residential construction leader offers the best value for investors looking to build a position in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Lennar ›

The housing market remains a focal point for investors, making the choice between Lennar (NYSE:LEN)and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)a critical decision for those seeking exposure to residential construction.

Lennar focuses on high-tech homebuilding and financial services, while D.R. Horton maintains its position as the nation's largest builder by volume. Both companies must navigate high interest rates and shifting demographics, but they utilize different land-acquisition strategies and product mixes to capture demand in a changing economic landscape.

The case for Lennar

Lennar operates as a major homebuilder with a geographic footprint spanning 26 states, including high-growth markets in Florida, Texas, and California. The company delivered more than 82,500 new homes in 2025, serving a wide range of buyers from first-time homeowners to luxury clients. It also operates segments for mortgage loans and title insurance, which integrate the home-buying experience for its customers.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $34.2 billion. This figure represented a decrease of approximately 3.5% compared to the previous year, reflecting broader market shifts in the housing industry. Net income for the period was close to $2.1 billion, resulting in a net margin of roughly 6.1%, which measures the percentage of revenue remaining after all expenses are paid.

As of its November 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.3x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholder equity, indicating the company maintains a conservative level of leverage. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term debts with short-term assets, was roughly 3.1x. Free cash flow, or the cash remaining after capital expenditures, was nearly $28.2 million. Note that stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 75.4% of operating cash flow, thereby inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton is the largest homebuilder in the United States by volume, operating in 126 markets across 36 states. The company focuses heavily on the entry-level market, providing affordable options for buyers who are often sensitive to pricing and interest rates. Its massive scale provides a competitive advantage when participating among consumer discretionary stocks by allowing for better negotiations with suppliers and subcontractors.

For FY 2025, revenue was approximately $34.3 billion. This was a decline of nearly 6.9% compared to the prior year, as the builder faced a more challenging interest rate environment. Despite the revenue dip, the company reported net income of roughly $3.6 billion. This resulted in a net margin of approximately 10.5%, highlighting the company's ability to maintain profitability even during periods of lower volume.

As of its September 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio stood at close to 17.4x. Its debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.2x, suggesting the company carries a low amount of debt compared to its equity base. Free cash flow for the year totaled approximately $3.3 billion, providing significant flexibility for shareholder returns or future land acquisitions. Note that stock-based compensation was not a major factor in its cash flow reporting for this period.

Risk profile comparison

Lennar faces risks related to the cyclical nature of the housing market, where inflation and interest rates can suddenly dampen demand. The company relies on a land-light strategy that uses options, which could be disrupted if land banks fail to honor contracts or face financial distress. Competition from other large builders, such as PulteGroup(NYSE:PHM) and NVR(NYSE:NVR), also puts pressure on Lennar to maintain its pricing power and delivery schedules.

D.R. Horton is similarly exposed to interest rate volatility, which directly impacts the affordability of its entry-level homes. The company also faces supply chain risks, including shortages of materials such as lumber or drywall, which can delay construction and increase costs. It competes for market share with firms such as KB Home(NYSE:KBH) and Toll Brothers(NYSE:TOL), requiring constant investment in new land and labor to maintain its leading volume position.

Valuation comparison

D.R. Horton appears slightly cheaper based on future earnings estimates, though Lennar offers a more attractive valuation based on its total sales volume.

Metric Lennar D.R. Horton Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 14.5x 13.7x 29.6x P/S ratio 0.7x 1.2x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

The success of homebuilders depends on many factors, including mortgage rates, affordability concerns, and homebuyers’ willingness to purchase in an uncertain economy. Both D.R. Horton and Lennar face the same challenges and offer similar products. The question is, which company has the more effective strategy?

D.R. Horton has an asset-light land strategy. Unlike the traditional homebuilding model of buying land, developing it, and then selling homes, Horton uses options agreements and partners with developers to buy lots as needed, so its capital isn’t tied up in land ownership. This works well in uncertain housing markets because there’s less risk of sitting on property that won’t sell.

Lennar is also worth considering, however. It’s one of the largest homebuilders in the country and has rewarded its shareholders through buybacks and dividends. It’s a cyclical industry, and if mortgage rates decline and housing demand rises, the entire homebuilding industry should benefit, including Lennar.

If I were choosing between the two today, however, I’d pick D.R. Horton. This company appears to have a better plan to handle an uncertain market. Horton's stronger cash flow and capital efficiency should continue to benefit shareholders. If the housing market improves, both companies could grow. But if conditions remain challenging, I'd rather own the company that appears better positioned to weather the downturn.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends D.R. Horton, Lennar, and NVR. The Motley Fool recommends KB Home and recommends the following options: short July 2026 $60 calls on KB Home. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.