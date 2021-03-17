US Markets
Lennar to spin-off businesses to become pure-play homebuilder, financial services company

Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Lennar Corp said on Wednesday it plans to spin-off all or parts of ongoing businesses to become a pure-play homebuilder and financial services company.

Businesses being spun-off include Lennar Mortgage Finance, the company's commercial mortgage business, and technology investment business.

The U.S. homebuilder said, on a post-earnings call with investors, the expected size of the spun-off enterprise would be between $3 billion and $5 billion in asset base, with no debt.

