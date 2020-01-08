Lennar Stock Jumps as Pivot to Low-Price Homes Pays Off

The home builder is benefiting from a resurgence in home buying in the U.S., spurred by the solid economy and low interest rates.

Lennar stock jumped in early trading on Wednesday after the home builder posted much-better-than-expected earnings and strong orders.

The company reported $2.13 of earnings per share on $7 billion in revenue, well ahead of expectations for $1.90 and $6.5 billion. Its net new-home orders jumped 23% to 13,089, above consensus expectations for 12,344.

Lennar is benefiting from a resurgence in home buying in the U.S., spurred by the solid economy and low interest rates. The company has pivoted to making more starter homes, which have performed well as middle-income earners and younger people look to buy homes.

“The average sales price of homes delivered, excluding unconsolidated entities, decreased to $393,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $421,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 reflecting the Company’s continued focus on the entry-level market and, in general, moving down the price curve,” Lennar said in a release.

Lennar had a strong 2019 but struggled at the end of the year, lagging the broader market and other builders. Its latest earnings report is a strong sign that the company could be one of the big beneficiaries of the housing rebound.

Barron’s recommended Lennar stock in its most recent issue, noting that the company’s success with lower-cost homes should continue as the market improves. Before Wednesday’s move, the stock traded at less than 10 times forward earnings, an attractive valuation, given that the broader market is inching closer to 20 times.

“We did not see much bear fodder in this report as the major line items appeared to be in line to better than our expectations and consensus,” wrote Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless.

Lennar shares were trading up 3.7%, at $59.25. The S&P 500 was up 0.2%.

