Lennar Stock Is Down as the U.S. Housing Market Struggles. Is the Stock a Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Its shares are faltering this year, even as new home sales have been decent.

The markets may be misunderstanding the homebuilder's story.

The balance sheet is strong, and the company has sharply reduced inventory.

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These days, it's difficult to have a conversation about residential real estate without addressing the issue of housing affordability. Getting down to the heart of the matter, many prospective buyers, particularly younger buyers, are priced out of the market.

Compounding that issue is the fact that rising yields on Treasury bonds are elevating mortgage rates. Last week, the rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 6.5%. Yet even with that clear headwind, new home sales in March registered a seasonally adjusted rate of 682,000, rising sequentially and year over year.

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Data points like that should be a boon for homebuilding equities such as Lennar (NYSE: LEN), but the opposite is true; this industrial stock is down 13.6% year to date. To be sure, that's a dismal showing and one that looks even worse when considering the broader market and the industrial sector are rallying.

Despite the disappointment, there are signs indicating Lennar may be a stock worth building your portfolio with today.

Lennar's risk/reward looks inviting

Some market observers view Lennar as an "asymmetric" play in the homebuilding space. That's market parlance for a stock whose potential rewards greatly outweigh the risks. Regarding any stock's asymmetric status, markets are the ultimate judges, but Lennar offers some attractive fundamentals.

By number of deliveries, Lennar is the second-largest homebuilder in the U.S., and with operations in 30 states, its geographic footprint is expansive. Importantly, the company recognizes the value of catering to a broad client base, from first-time buyers to those seeking luxury properties. That strategy can create loyal customers who continue shopping for Lennar homes as they trade up.

Another point in favor of this construction stock is Lennar's laser focus on managing inventory. Operating an asset-light model, the homebuilder carries $10.5 billion in inventory, down from $20 billion two years ago. That's beneficial at a time when high mortgage rates may keep some buyers out of the market. The less inventory a homebuilder carries, the better during periods when the housing market isn't hot.

The point is, Lennar is becoming a more capital-efficient company, as highlighted by the 2025 spinoff of $6 billion in land to Millrose Properties, which significantly reduced the amount of property on the balance sheet. That frees up capital and lowers Lennar's risk. The homebuilder has $5.2 billion in liquidity, confirming balance sheet firming efforts are paying off and that it has the resources to support shareholder rewards.

Lennar is embracing tech

Homebuilding is not a high-tech field, but companies such as Lennar can leverage technology to realize new efficiencies and improve their bottom lines. Lennar is doing that. For example, a partnership with Salesforce is contributing to lower customer acquisitions, potentially paving the way for a drop in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses in the current quarter.

The homebuilder also has a partnership with Palantir Technologies to strategize land management, positioning Lennar to procure property for new projects without having to carry that land on its balance sheet for extended periods, thereby lowering carry costs. That's important because some critics believe land banking fees are a drag on the stock.

So there are some things to like about Lennar. If mortgage rates turn for the better, allowing more young, first-time buyers to enter the market, enthusiasm for this stock could be renewed.

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Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lennar, Palantir Technologies, and Salesforce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.