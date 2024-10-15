Is Lennar Stock a Buy, Sell or Hold at a P/E Multiple of 11.51X?

Lennar Corporation LEN is currently trading at a valuation almost on par with the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry, with its forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at 11.51 with a Value Score of B. The industry is currently trading at 11.3X.



Lennar is trading at a discount compared with the big industry players like NVR, inc. NVR and D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI but at a premium to PulteGroup, Inc. PHM. NVR, DHI and PHM are trading with forward 12-month P/E multiples of 18.44, 12.08 and 10.53, respectively.



Share Price Performance of Lennar

This homebuilder, based in Miami, FL, has seen its stock surge 21.9% year to date, slightly underperforming the industry’s 23.6% rise. During the same period, the sector has increased 21.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 21.9%.

LEN’s YTD Price Performance



Factors Weighing on Lennar’s Performance

In the fiscal third-quarter conference call, Lennar's management highlighted several challenges impacting their near-term performance, particularly around gross margins and community development. One of the key points discussed was that gross margins for the fiscal fourth quarter are expected to remain similar to those in the fiscal third quarter. This is largely because mortgage rates, a key factor driving homebuying decisions, did not drop until late in the fiscal third quarter. As a result, the company could not capitalize on the lower rates as quickly as it had expected. Despite these rate reductions, Lennar observed that consumers were hesitant to return to the housing market, likely due to declining consumer confidence over the past few months.



Another significant issue affecting Lennar’s operations is the difficulty in opening new communities. Management mentioned that delays caused by permitting issues, and other regulatory obstacles have slowed their ability to launch new developments. This is forcing the company to raise the sales absorption at current communities via incentives. The need to offer incentives or discounts to boost sales volume in these areas is driving down margins, a concern highlighted by management during the call.



Lennar expects its gross margin to remain flat in the fiscal fourth quarter, holding steady at around 22.5%, which is lower than the company’s initial expectations earlier in the year. The gross margin has been impacted by the increased use of sales incentives and elevated absorption rates due to delays in community development.

Downward Estimates Revision Trend for LEN

Analysts have revised their earnings estimates downward for fiscal 2024, as shown in the chart below.



Factors Acting in Favor of Lennar

Despite the affordability challenges posed by higher interest rates, Lennar has maintained strong demand for its homes. Lower future interest rates are expected to unlock additional demand, particularly for entry-level homes, and enable families to move up the housing ladder.



Lennar's ongoing shift to an asset-light model has driven operating efficiencies. The company has steadily reduced its land holdings while increasing its reliance on just-in-time finished homesite delivery from third-party land banking partners. This has resulted in improved cash flow, higher inventory turnover, and reduced capital intensity.



Lennar has confirmed that it will complete the spin-off of its land business, Millrose Properties Inc., in the near future. Millrose will operate as a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquiring and developing land for Lennar and other homebuilders. The spin-off is expected to reduce Lennar’s inventory and increase its return on capital. It will also provide Lennar with a permanent, dependable source of land acquisition capital, further supporting its asset-light strategy.



Lennar increased its home starts by 8% and deliveries by 16% from a year ago in the fiscal third quarter. The company also reported a 5% increase in new orders, contributing to expectations of delivering between 80,500 and 81,000 homes for the full year, with continued growth into 2025.



The stock is currently trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating strong investor confidence and a favorable market outlook.



How to Play Lennar?

Lennar’s ability to adapt to fluctuating market conditions, driven by robust demand and operational efficiencies, is reflected in the company’s performance in the first three quarters of 2024. While challenges around affordability and market volatility persist, Lennar’s strategic focus on an asset-light model and consistent production should position it for continued success throughout 2024 and beyond. Lennar's strategy involves shifting to an asset-light, land-light model through just-in-time homesite delivery and off-balance-sheet land options. This reduces risk and improves liquidity. Also, the planned spin-off of its land assets into a new public company could further strengthen its financial position.



However, Lennar faces a range of challenges that could impact its short-term and medium-term performance, including affordability constraints, construction cost pressures, entitlement delays, and market volatility. The spin-off of land assets and other strategic moves are still in progress, which adds complexity and temporary cost pressures.



Given these headwinds, including the company's underperformance compared to its peers, recent downward estimate revisions, and macroeconomic risks, current stakeholders are advised to maintain their position in this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. At the same time, potential new investors might consider waiting for more clarity on how Lennar navigates these challenges before making investment decisions. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

