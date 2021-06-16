US Markets
Lennar quarterly profit rises 60.7% on robust U.S. home demand

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

Lennar Corp reported a 60.7% jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by robust demand for new homes in the United States.

The No. 2 U.S. homebuilder said net earnings attributable to the company rose to $831.4 million, or $2.65 per share, in the second quarter ended May 31, from $517.4 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 21.6% to $6.43 billion.

