Lennar put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Lennar (LEN) with 2,324 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are Dec-24 105 puts and Dec-24 110 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 1,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 5.57, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on December 19th.
