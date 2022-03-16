US Markets
LEN

Lennar profit drops nearly 50% as supply chain snag hits deliveries

Contributor
Kannaki Deka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp posted a 49.7% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as stressed supply chain and shortage of raw materials weighed on deliveries of homes.

Adds details on revenue, orders & deliveries

March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp LEN.N posted a 49.7% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as stressed supply chain and shortage of raw materials weighed on deliveries of homes.

Home sales were limited by continuing supply chain disruptions and soaring cost of raw materials such as lumber, with rising mortgage rates adding to the drag.

U.S. mortgage rates increased to a two-year high last month and could keep rising, a trend which may further squeeze first-time buyers struggling to overcome higher home prices and limited housing supply.

Lennar's orders, an indicator of future revenue, rose 1% to 15,747 homes in the first quarter, while deliveries increased 2% to 12,538 units.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $503.6 million, or $1.69 per share, in the first quarter ended Feb.28, from $1 billion, or $3.20 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 16.5% to $6.2 billion in the quarter.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LEN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular