Lennar profit drops nearly 50% as supply chain snag hits deliveries

Contributor
Kannaki Deka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp posted a 49.7% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as stressed supply chain and shortage of raw materials weighed on deliveries of homes.

March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp LEN.N posted a 49.7% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as stressed supply chain and shortage of raw materials weighed on deliveries of homes.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $503.6 million, or $1.69 per share, in the first quarter ended Feb.28, from $1 billion, or $3.20 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

