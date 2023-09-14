Lennar profit beats as tight home supply boosts construction demand

Adds details

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Homebuilder Lennar LEN.N on Thursday reported third-quarter profit above Wall Street targets as historically low home inventories in the market supported demand for new constructions while easing supply-chain snags helped improve delivery times.

Housing supply remains tight despite current mortgage rates hitting a two-decade high, as a majority of homeowners are locked into a fixed rate below 5%, making them unlikely to resell.

The "rate-lock in" effect has been a tailwind for homebuilders this year, even as rising home prices constrain affordability for many buyers.

"Market conditions remained constructive for new homebuilders during our third quarter," said Lennar co-CEO Stuart Miller, adding that tight housing supply, absorbed by strong current and pent-up demand, continued to help sales.

The second-largest U.S. homebuilder delivered 18,559 homes in the quarter ended Aug. 31, 8% higher than last year.

"Our cycle time during the quarter was down 32 days sequentially as the improving supply chain and labor market positively impacted our production times," said co-CEO Jon Jaffe.

Lennar reported revenue of $8.72 billion in the third quarter, above analysts' estimates of $8.45 billion, according to LSEG data.

The Florida-based homebuilder's earnings of $3.87 per share came in above estimates of $3.51.

(Reporting by Ananta Agarwal and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Ananta.agarwal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.