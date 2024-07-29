Lennar Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Lennar (NYSE:LEN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LEN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Lennar. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $162,624, and 6 are calls, amounting to $593,630.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $175.0 for Lennar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Lennar's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Lennar's significant trades, within a strike price range of $160.0 to $175.0, over the past month.

Lennar Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $24.9 $23.5 $23.8 $160.00 $214.2K 483 91 LEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $16.5 $15.2 $16.5 $160.00 $161.7K 158 98 LEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/02/24 $14.3 $13.8 $14.0 $165.00 $84.0K 189 101 LEN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $0.75 $0.65 $0.66 $170.00 $58.7K 147 7 LEN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.8 $17.5 $17.8 $175.00 $56.9K 38 35

About Lennar

Lennar is one of the largest public homebuilders in the United States. The company's homebuilding operations target first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers mainly under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's financial-services segment provides mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers. Miami-based Lennar is also involved in multifamily and single-family for rent construction and has invested in numerous housing-related technology startups.

Where Is Lennar Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 930,542, with LEN's price up by 1.06%, positioned at $178.58. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 45 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lennar, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

