Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.38

The board of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 10th of February to US$0.38. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.0%, which is below the industry average.

Lennar's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Lennar's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 10.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 9.5% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NYSE:LEN Historic Dividend January 16th 2022

Lennar Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$0.16 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.50. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 25% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see Lennar has been growing its earnings per share at 29% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Lennar Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 14 analysts we track are forecasting for Lennar for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

