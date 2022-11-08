Lennar (LEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed the most recent trading day at $77.77, moving -1.87% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 1.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 6.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lennar as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $4.94 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.3%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.28 billion, up 21.89% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.45 per share and revenue of $33.75 billion, which would represent changes of +22.28% and +24.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% lower. Lennar is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Lennar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.54. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.42.

Investors should also note that LEN has a PEG ratio of 4.45 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.68 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, putting it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

