Lennar (LEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed at $101.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 9.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 7.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LEN as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LEN to post earnings of $4.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 46.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.53 billion, up 25.03% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.86 per share and revenue of $27.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +76.56% and +20.97%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LEN should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LEN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, LEN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.87, so we one might conclude that LEN is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LEN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

