Lennar (LEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed the most recent trading day at $84.31, moving -0.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.98%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.99%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.5%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LEN as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LEN to post earnings of $1.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.03 billion, up 11.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.50 per share and revenue of $24.91 billion, which would represent changes of +8.28% and +10.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LEN should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, LEN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.12. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.4.

Investors should also note that LEN has a PEG ratio of 1.17 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

