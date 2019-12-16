Lennar (LEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed at $58.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 2.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 1.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LEN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LEN to post earnings of $1.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.70 billion, up 3.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LEN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.7% higher within the past month. LEN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note LEN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.67. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.23.

Meanwhile, LEN's PEG ratio is currently 1.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

