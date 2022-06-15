Lennar (LEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed at $68.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 10.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 8.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.94%.

Lennar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 21, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.95, up 33.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.13 billion, up 26.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.36 per share and revenue of $34.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.65% and +25.74%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lennar is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Lennar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.23. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.33.

Investors should also note that LEN has a PEG ratio of 4.14 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LEN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LEN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

