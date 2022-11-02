Lennar (LEN) Stock Moves -1.98%: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed at $80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.98% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 0.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 10.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.7% in that time.

Lennar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Lennar is projected to report earnings of $4.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.3%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.28 billion, up 21.89% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.45 per share and revenue of $33.75 billion, which would represent changes of +22.28% and +24.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% lower within the past month. Lennar is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Lennar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.68. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.37.

Investors should also note that LEN has a PEG ratio of 4.59 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, putting it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.