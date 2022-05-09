Lennar (LEN) Stock Moves -1.6%: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed the most recent trading day at $77.28, moving -1.6% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.99%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 4.83% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 1.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lennar as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Lennar is projected to report earnings of $3.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.13 billion, up 26.38% from the year-ago period.

LEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.33 per share and revenue of $34.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.44% and +25.74%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% lower. Lennar is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lennar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.99, which means Lennar is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that LEN currently has a PEG ratio of 4.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

