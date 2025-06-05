Lennar (LEN) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Lennar (LEN) ending at $110.06, denoting a -0.15% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 2.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 3.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.17%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lennar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on June 16, 2025. On that day, Lennar is projected to report earnings of $1.98 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 41.42%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.3 billion, indicating a 5.26% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $10.15 per share and a revenue of $36.09 billion, indicating changes of -26.77% and +1.84%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lennar. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lennar presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Lennar is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.86. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.36.

Also, we should mention that LEN has a PEG ratio of 3.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LEN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, finds itself in the bottom 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LEN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.