Lennar (LEN) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed at $178.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.3%.

The homebuilder's stock has climbed by 3.71% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 1.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lennar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $3.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.65%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.29 billion, showing a 6.4% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

LEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.16 per share and revenue of $35.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.63% and +4.41%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Lennar currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Lennar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.6. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.59 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that LEN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.95.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 18, this industry ranks in the top 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LEN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

