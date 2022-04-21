Lennar (LEN) Stock Moves -0.99%: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed the most recent trading day at $79.02, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 5.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 5.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lennar as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $3.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 35.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.13 billion, up 26.38% from the prior-year quarter.

LEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.43 per share and revenue of $34.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.14% and +25.74%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% higher. Lennar is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Lennar's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.34, which means Lennar is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that LEN has a PEG ratio of 0.62 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

