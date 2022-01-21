Lennar (LEN) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed the most recent trading day at $95.31, moving -0.31% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 14.67% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 6.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lennar as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $2.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.19 billion, up 16.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.82 per share and revenue of $32.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.86% and +21.28%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.44% higher. Lennar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Lennar's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.04. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.36.

Meanwhile, LEN's PEG ratio is currently 0.97. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

