Lennar (LEN) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Lennar (LEN) closed the latest trading day at $112.37, indicating a -0.16% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.73% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 6.11% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 13.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.07% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lennar in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.98, indicating a 41.42% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.3 billion, down 5.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $10.15 per share and a revenue of $36.09 billion, demonstrating changes of -26.77% and +1.84%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% lower. At present, Lennar boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Lennar is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.09. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.82 of its industry.

One should further note that LEN currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.