Lennar (LEN) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Lennar (LEN) closed at $154.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

Shares of the homebuilder have depreciated by 5.96% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's loss of 6.13% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.01%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lennar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.20, reflecting an 8.84% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.54 billion, indicating a 6.16% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

LEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.46 per share and revenue of $35.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.47% and +4.51%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lennar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.51% higher. Lennar currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lennar is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.77. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.24.

We can additionally observe that LEN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.45. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.87.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LEN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.