Lennar (LEN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $111.63, changing hands as high as $117.05 per share. Lennar Corp shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEN's low point in its 52 week range is $76.79 per share, with $133.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.93. The LEN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

