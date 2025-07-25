Lennar (LEN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Lennar (LEN) ended the recent trading session at $115.33, demonstrating a +1.6% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.24%.

The stock of homebuilder has risen by 3.37% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 6.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lennar in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.14, down 45.13% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.07 billion, indicating a 3.7% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

LEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.04 per share and revenue of $35.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -34.78% and -0.63%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lennar. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.31% lower within the past month. Lennar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Lennar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.55. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.13 for its industry.

Meanwhile, LEN's PEG ratio is currently 4.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Home Builders industry stood at 2.22 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, positioning it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.