Lennar (LEN) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Lennar (LEN) ended the recent trading session at $154.13, demonstrating a -0.61% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 4.52% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 8.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.74% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Lennar will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.21, showcasing a 4.25% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.44 billion, indicating a 14.7% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.36 per share and revenue of $36.09 billion, which would represent changes of +0.77% and +5.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lennar. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. At present, Lennar boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lennar has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.8 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.99.

Investors should also note that LEN has a PEG ratio of 2.02 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.83 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

