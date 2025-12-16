Lennar (LEN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended November 2025, Lennar (LEN) reported revenue of $9.37 billion, down 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.03, compared to $4.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.23, the EPS surprise was -8.97%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Deliveries - Average sales price - Total : $386.00 versus $385.77 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $386.00 versus $385.77 estimated by five analysts on average. New orders - Homes : 20,018 compared to the 20,431 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 20,018 compared to the 20,431 average estimate based on four analysts. Deliveries - Homes : 23,034 versus 21,855 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 23,034 versus 21,855 estimated by four analysts on average. Active Communities - Total : 1,708 compared to the 1,714 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,708 compared to the 1,714 average estimate based on four analysts. Backlog - Homes : 13,936 compared to the 15,022 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 13,936 compared to the 15,022 average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Financial Services : $308.83 million compared to the $313.21 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.

: $308.83 million compared to the $313.21 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year. Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of homes : $8.85 billion versus $8.76 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change.

: $8.85 billion versus $8.76 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change. Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of land : $21.19 million compared to the $28.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.5% year over year.

: $21.19 million compared to the $28.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.5% year over year. Revenue- Multifamily : $158.66 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $158.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +78.4%.

: $158.66 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $158.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +78.4%. Revenue- Homebuilding- Other homebuilding : $9.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%.

: $9.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%. Revenue- Homebuilding : $8.89 billion versus $8.66 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change.

: $8.89 billion versus $8.66 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change. Revenue- Lennar Other: $14.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +213.5%.

Here is how Lennar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Lennar here>>>

Shares of Lennar have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.