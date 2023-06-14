Lennar (LEN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Lennar (LEN) reported $8.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.8%. EPS of $2.94 for the same period compares to $4.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.28 billion, representing a surprise of +10.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lennar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

New orders - Homes : 17885 compared to the 16653.12 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 17885 compared to the 16653.12 average estimate based on six analysts. Deliveries - Homes : 17074 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 15619.31.

: 17074 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 15619.31. Active Communities - Total : 1263 compared to the 1237.89 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 1263 compared to the 1237.89 average estimate based on five analysts. Backlog - Homes : 20214 compared to the 20415.24 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 20214 compared to the 20415.24 average estimate based on five analysts. Deliveries - Average sales price - Total : $449 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $441.91.

: $449 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $441.91. Backlog - Average sales price - Total : $472 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $471.36.

: $472 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $471.36. Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of homes : $7.64 billion compared to the $6.76 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year.

: $7.64 billion compared to the $6.76 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year. Revenue- Financial Services : $222.98 million versus $208.35 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.

: $222.98 million versus $208.35 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change. Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of land : $16.31 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $24.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +116.8%.

: $16.31 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $24.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +116.8%. Revenue- Homebuilding : $7.67 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.

: $7.67 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%. Revenue- Multifamily : $151.74 million versus $151.88 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.8% change.

: $151.74 million versus $151.88 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.8% change. Revenue- Lennar Other: $0.41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.76 million.

Shares of Lennar have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

