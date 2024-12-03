Lennar (LEN) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Lennar (LEN) closed at $173.58, marking a +0.06% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Shares of the homebuilder witnessed a gain of 0.49% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 7.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.75%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lennar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.22, marking a 18.38% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.16 billion, indicating a 7.4% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lennar. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Lennar presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lennar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.82. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.03.

Also, we should mention that LEN has a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.76 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, finds itself in the top 50% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.