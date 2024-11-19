Lennar (LEN) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Lennar (LEN) closed the latest trading day at $168.75, indicating a +0.49% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 7.04% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.62% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lennar in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.22, indicating a 18.38% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.16 billion, indicating a 7.4% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.18 per share and revenue of $35.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.49% and +4.11%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lennar. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Lennar is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lennar's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.84. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.37 for its industry.

We can also see that LEN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. LEN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

