Lennar (LEN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Lennar (LEN) standing at $156.38, reflecting a +1.2% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.1%.

The homebuilder's stock has climbed by 1.13% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's gain of 1.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lennar in its upcoming release. On that day, Lennar is projected to report earnings of $3.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.84%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.54 billion, indicating a 6.16% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.46 per share and revenue of $35.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.47% and +4.51%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lennar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lennar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Lennar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.69. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.62.

It's also important to note that LEN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, finds itself in the top 7% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Lennar Corporation (LEN)

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

