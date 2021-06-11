Lennar (LEN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lennar (LEN) closed at $92.74, marking a +1.76% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 7.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 7.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.06%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LEN as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 16, 2021. In that report, analysts expect LEN to post earnings of $2.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.16 billion, up 16.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.10 per share and revenue of $27.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +41.4% and +21.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LEN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.08% higher. LEN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, LEN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.61, which means LEN is trading at a premium to the group.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.