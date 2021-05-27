Lennar (LEN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed at $98.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 4.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 0.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.33%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LEN as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, LEN is projected to report earnings of $2.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.06 billion, up 14.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.10 per share and revenue of $26.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +41.4% and +17.87%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LEN should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% higher within the past month. LEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, LEN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.91. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.58.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LEN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.