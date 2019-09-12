Lennar (LEN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed the most recent trading day at $54.58, moving +1.07% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 9.29% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 6.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LEN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LEN to post earnings of $1.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.52 billion, down 2.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.32 per share and revenue of $21.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.22% and +5.16%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LEN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher within the past month. LEN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note LEN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.16.

Meanwhile, LEN's PEG ratio is currently 1.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.