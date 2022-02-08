Lennar (LEN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed at $93.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.9% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 11.54% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 8.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lennar as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Lennar is projected to report earnings of $2.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.19 billion, up 16.23% from the year-ago period.

LEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.82 per share and revenue of $32.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.86% and +21.28%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.44% higher. Lennar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Lennar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.82. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.55.

Also, we should mention that LEN has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

