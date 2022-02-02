Lennar (LEN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed at $97.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 14.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 11.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lennar as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $2.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.19 billion, up 16.23% from the prior-year quarter.

LEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.82 per share and revenue of $32.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.86% and +21.28%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.44% higher. Lennar is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Lennar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.3, which means Lennar is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that LEN has a PEG ratio of 1.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

