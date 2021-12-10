Lennar (LEN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lennar (LEN) closed at $116.91, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.96% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 8.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 2.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.

Lennar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 15, 2021. In that report, analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $4.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 46.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.53 billion, up 25.03% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lennar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lennar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.7. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.82.

It is also worth noting that LEN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

