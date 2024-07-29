Lennar (LEN) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Lennar (LEN) ending at $178.18, denoting a +0.83% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.07%.

The homebuilder's stock has climbed by 17.91% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 10.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lennar in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.65, reflecting a 6.65% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.29 billion, indicating a 6.4% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.16 per share and revenue of $35.74 billion, which would represent changes of -0.63% and +4.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lennar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.73% lower within the past month. Currently, Lennar is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Lennar is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.48. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.88.

Meanwhile, LEN's PEG ratio is currently 1.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.95 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Lennar Corporation (LEN)

