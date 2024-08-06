Lennar (LEN) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Lennar (LEN) closed the most recent trading day at $172, moving +0.94% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.03%.

The homebuilder's stock has climbed by 19.46% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 7.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.74%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lennar in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $3.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.29 billion, up 6.4% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $14.16 per share and a revenue of $35.74 billion, signifying shifts of -0.63% and +4.41%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lennar. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% lower within the past month. Lennar is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Lennar is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.03. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.85.

Meanwhile, LEN's PEG ratio is currently 1.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Home Builders industry stood at 0.88 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

