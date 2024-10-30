Lennar (LEN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Lennar (LEN) reached $171.50, with a +0.82% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.33% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

The homebuilder's stock has dropped by 9.67% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's gain of 1.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lennar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $4.22 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.38%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.16 billion, indicating a 7.4% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $14.18 per share and revenue of $35.64 billion, indicating changes of -0.49% and +4.11%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lennar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.7% lower. Lennar presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Lennar is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.99. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.67.

It's also important to note that LEN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.59. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.91.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.